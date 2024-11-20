iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,658 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,564 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 74,434 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,642,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,710,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJS opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $117.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

