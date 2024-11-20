iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) is Etfidea LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Etfidea LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF makes up about 3.0% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $116.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

