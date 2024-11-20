Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71), RTT News reports. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $133.56 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $150.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

