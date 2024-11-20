Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Jarvis Securities Stock Down 1.0 %

LON:JIM opened at GBX 51 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.57 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.46. Jarvis Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 43 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.12).

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA investment wrappers and savings schemes; and nominee, certificated, and SIPP accounts.

