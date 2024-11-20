Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Jarvis Securities Stock Down 1.0 %
LON:JIM opened at GBX 51 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.57 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.46. Jarvis Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 43 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.12).
About Jarvis Securities
