Jason L. Taylor Sells 2,600 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at $718,410. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.95. 420,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,784. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.60.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 222.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 180.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 154.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.