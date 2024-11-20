Jennison Associates LLC Buys 316,594 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 3.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,958,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $28,966,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,250. The trade was a 25.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,277 shares of company stock valued at $132,875,601. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $871.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $685.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $874.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

