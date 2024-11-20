Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,840,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $153,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 250.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. Sempra has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $93.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

