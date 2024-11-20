Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 602,143 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,018,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after purchasing an additional 388,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,757,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $624,749,000 after buying an additional 67,474 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 122.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after buying an additional 1,251,456 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,735,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,865,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $145.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.95. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

