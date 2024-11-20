Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,606,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,230 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,061,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 476.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $181,870.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,683.42. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,634 shares of company stock worth $4,217,635. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

CDNS opened at $299.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $241.29 and a one year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.