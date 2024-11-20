Jennison Associates LLC Sells 55,829 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,208,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,829 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $549,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $30,827,620.89. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,108 shares of company stock worth $3,434,439. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $279.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $200.94 and a one year high of $289.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

