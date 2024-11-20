Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading 0.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.75. 53,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 77,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Jiayin Group Trading Down 14.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $203.15 million for the quarter.
Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.
