Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading 0.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.75. 53,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 77,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Jiayin Group Trading Down 14.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $203.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFIN. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.