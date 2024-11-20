Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Sells $15,551.46 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $15,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,144.33. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $14,409.42.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $14,191.80.

On Friday, September 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $13,728.66.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $13,531.50.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.98. 3,333,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,529. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.5% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 740,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,496,000 after purchasing an additional 93,877 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

