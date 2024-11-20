Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $5,883,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 948.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $7,982,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 22.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.