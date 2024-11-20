Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,583 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 859.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,016,000 after buying an additional 749,641 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $23,379,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1,885.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 497,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 472,370 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $39.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

