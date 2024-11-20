Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $91.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.94. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $105.21.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

