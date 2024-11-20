Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KMB opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.67 and a one year high of $149.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.