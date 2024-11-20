Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,703,061.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,625.90. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,529,000 after acquiring an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 245.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.27%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

