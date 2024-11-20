Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Director Sells $131,003.64 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) Director Stephen R. Tritch sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $131,003.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,087.96. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Koppers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $37.57. The company had a trading volume of 81,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,514. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Koppers by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Singular Research raised Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Further Reading

