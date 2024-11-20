Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,594.97. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $158.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

