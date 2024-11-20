LMR Partners LLP Invests $452,000 in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,225 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 194.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 1,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $22.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

