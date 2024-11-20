LMR Partners LLP Reduces Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,376 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABUS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 63.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 208,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 105,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $661.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.92. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

