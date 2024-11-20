Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $270.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.68.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.14. 520,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,029. The firm has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $196.23 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,668 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,100 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 811,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,761,000 after purchasing an additional 645,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,884,000 after purchasing an additional 493,180 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

