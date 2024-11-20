MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Susan Ocampo Sells 1,789 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $223,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,912,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,027,375. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Susan Ocampo sold 105,782 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $13,082,059.94.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Susan Ocampo sold 25,351 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,897.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 70,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $7,438,200.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Susan Ocampo sold 51,010 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $5,459,090.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.56. The stock had a trading volume of 610,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $140.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,395,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 175.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,094 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.