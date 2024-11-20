MAI Capital Management Has $2.38 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $43,055,777.55. This represents a 48.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This represents a 56.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.9 %

AZO opened at $3,106.91 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,510.00 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,113.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,027.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $46.46 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

