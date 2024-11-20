MAI Capital Management Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 142.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

