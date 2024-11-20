MAI Capital Management Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,602,000 after buying an additional 33,568 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,201 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $207.21 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.44 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.63.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

