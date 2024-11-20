MAI Capital Management Purchases 965 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,355 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,901,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 572,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,174,000 after buying an additional 527,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,350,000 after buying an additional 422,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $158.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.30 and a 200 day moving average of $148.04. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $161.49. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

