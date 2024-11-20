MAI Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.26. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $140.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

