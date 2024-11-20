MAI Capital Management Sells 2,584 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,289,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,059,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,665,000 after purchasing an additional 77,135 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 15.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 391,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 275.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 125,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 92,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

