Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Fortinet by 61.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $100.59.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

