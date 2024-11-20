Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,305 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 421.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Popular in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Popular by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Popular by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Trading Down 0.9 %

Popular stock opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average of $94.15.

Popular Increases Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.17). Popular had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $178,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,569.72. The trade was a 35.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $347,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,403.40. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

