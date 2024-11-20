Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 12,592.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 456.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after buying an additional 183,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $1,146,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $206.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.14 and a 1 year high of $281.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.78 and a 200-day moving average of $223.76.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

