Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,983 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Essent Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,973,000 after acquiring an additional 445,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,229,000 after acquiring an additional 440,385 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 68.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,499,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $8,742,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,748,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.08). Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 969.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,203.44. This represents a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

