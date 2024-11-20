Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 12,315 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $129,800.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,195,567 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,276.18. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,604,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,750,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Snap by 587.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533,653 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in Snap by 105.6% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,211,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 2,386,519 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $22,591,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,910,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,348 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

