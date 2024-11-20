MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Down 11% – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 166,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 703,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 6.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.