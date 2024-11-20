MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $15.24. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 428 shares traded.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

