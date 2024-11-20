Middlefield Banc Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.
Middlefield Banc Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $37.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
