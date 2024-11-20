Mizuho Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $69.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush raised Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Affirm

Affirm Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $64.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 3.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,958.06. This represents a 9.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,878. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Affirm by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 9.3% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,849,000 after buying an additional 200,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after buying an additional 672,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,219,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.