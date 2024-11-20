Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Decreased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $174,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

MHK traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.53. 49,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,700. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.98. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

