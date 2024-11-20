Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 2.4% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $100,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 311.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after buying an additional 141,277 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,947.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after buying an additional 136,391 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,281,000 after purchasing an additional 123,481 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14,315.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,223,000 after purchasing an additional 101,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after purchasing an additional 93,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $585.87 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $535.39 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $851.50 and a 200-day moving average of $827.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total transaction of $561,620.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,805,551.60. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,228,300. This trade represents a 25.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,359 shares of company stock valued at $36,209,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $882.64.

Get Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.