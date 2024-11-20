Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $188.86. 364,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,211,693. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $191.77. The company has a market cap of $523.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.08.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.52.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

