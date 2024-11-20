Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 41,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.9% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. This represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,705 shares of company stock worth $24,516,346 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $363.59. The company had a trading volume of 179,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,863. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $224.52 and a one year high of $373.49. The firm has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.69 and a 200 day moving average of $322.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

