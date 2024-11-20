Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,354 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Visa by 346.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:V traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $310.86. The stock had a trading volume of 429,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,330. The company has a market cap of $566.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.03 and a 1-year high of $312.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 94.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

