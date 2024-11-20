Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,948 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LHX traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.31. 36,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.98 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.74.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The trade was a 15.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,119. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.