Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 459 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.82. 240,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,438. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.80. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.28 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

