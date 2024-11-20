Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,085 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after buying an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $633,469,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $572,050,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Loop Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.82.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $532.58. The company had a trading volume of 96,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $516.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.49. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.52 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

