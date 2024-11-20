Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $18,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919,775 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $440,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,477,000 after buying an additional 1,504,414 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $55,310,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9,681.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 360,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,720,000 after purchasing an additional 356,665 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. This represents a 54.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 324,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,303. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.46 and a twelve month high of $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

