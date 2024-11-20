Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 13,726.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,815 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after buying an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $210,815,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 41,235.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 939,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,652,000 after acquiring an additional 937,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7,608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,874,000 after buying an additional 824,843 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

