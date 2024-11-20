Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $14,379,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 22.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.83 and a 200 day moving average of $156.19. The company has a market capitalization of $367.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

