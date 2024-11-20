Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $21,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.52. 79,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,564. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.69 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

